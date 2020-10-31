David Lee Roth Dedicates New Song to Eddie Van Halen, Wrote it With John 5

David Lee Roth has released a new song, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill," which he wrote with John 5, and dedicated the track to his late Van Halen bandmate, Eddie Van Halen.

In October of last year, the singer confirmed that he and ex-Marilyn Manson and current Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 worked on a lot of new material and that the album's release was inevitable. No other concrete details regarding the record have emerged, but now fans can hear the previously unreleased acoustic track from Diamond Dave and John 5, who got his big break as a member of Roth's solo band, which he joined in 1998.

"Hey Ed, I'm gonna miss ya. See you on the other side," read the onscreen text, which was laid over an illustration that occupies the visual space on the YouTube video player.

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill" is an acoustic-led track that also serves as an homage to the legendary Los Angeles rocker hangout, the Rainbow Bar and Grill.

Read the lyrics to the song directly below and listen to the track further down the page.

David Lee Roth, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill" Lyrics

WORKIN' THE CORNERS

WHEN THE RECORD DEAL HAPPENED

AND THE WEEK BEFORE I FOUND OUT

I WAS SLEEPIN' ON THE FLOOR

WITH MY NEW BEST GAL

IN A VERY VERY EMPTY HOUSE

WRONG KINF OF NON CONFORMIST

THATS THE CASE AND ALWAYS BE

IN A SLEEPING BAG FRONT OF THE FIREPLACE

MY GIRLFRIEND AND ME

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW BAR AND GRILL

NEVER KNEW ME A BETTER TIME

AND I GUESS I NEVER WILL

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW BAR AND GRILL

SOME SAY THEY WAS HAPPY THEN

ME, I'M HAPPY STILL

DOWN AT THE LOCAL CANTEEN

YOU KNOW THE SMELL OF FRESH SAWDUST

WHEN THEY FIRST THROW IT ON THE FLOOR

YOU HEAR A ROCKIN' LITTLE RHYTHM

FROM INSIDE THE RYTHYM KITCHEN

AS YOU'RE WALKIN' PAST THE CANTEEN DOOR

120 DEGREES, GOOD TIMES SPREADING LIKE HUMANITY

HERE'S WHAT I FOUND OUT

THIS ONE BELONGS IN THE BOOK OR IT OUGHTTA BE;

WE'LL DO A SHOT AS WE SAIL OUT! THE AUTHORITY'S IMPLORED US

AND IT HAPPENED FREQUENTLY

IN A SLEEPING BAD FRONT OF THE FIREPLACE

YOUR GIRLFRIEND AND ME

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW BAR AND GRILL

ITS A DAMN GOOD STORY

AND THERE'S STILL MORE TO TELL

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW BAR AND GRILL

SOME SAY TIME AIN'T GOT BETTER

MAYBE THEY STILL WILL. YEAH WE KNOW ALL THE PUNCHLINES

BUT WE STILL LAUGH LIKE HELL

ONE THING NEVER CHANGES;

STILL CAN'T AFFORD THE BILL

Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. The legend was remembered warmly by countless peers, who all hailed the guitarist as a revolutionary.

