Dead Cross Issue Surprise Self-Titled EP, Unleash ‘My Perfect Prisoner’ Video
Happy Wednesday, and while Wednesday may not be a normal release day for music, since when have Dead Cross been normal? The band, featuring Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain, return with a new self-titled EP and a brand new song and video to help get you through your week.
The four-track EP is a self-titled offering, led by the single and video for "My Perfect Prisoner." The clip itself is just as odd as you might expect with the band's cover artist Eric Livingston producing the effort. It features a number of quick-hitting images flashing across a TV, a religious figure often drenched in red and the dissection of a human face with the words "Shed Your Skin" frequently flashed upon the screen. Watch it above.
“I think part of Dead Cross’ motives are to bridge gaps between useless genres and definitions,” explained Pearson of the band's music. “Part also might be to just burn that shit down. It’s in our collective DNA. Either way, as long as people love it or hate it, we succeed.”
Check out the track listing and artwork for the collection below. The EP is available here. And if vinyl is your thing, a limited edition 10" black and green swirl vinyl version will arrive on June 29 and can be pre-ordered here.
And look for Dead Cross back on tour in May, June, and July, hitting the U.S., South America and Europe over the next few months. See all of their dates listed below and get additional ticketing info here.
Dead Cross, Dead Cross Track Listing + Artwork
1. Skin of a Redneck
2. My Perfect Prisoner
3. Shillelagh (Panicker Remix)
4. Church of the Motherfuckers (Planet B Remix)
Dead Cross 2018 Tour Dates
May 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
May 4 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
June 2 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
June 3 - Nimes, France @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival
June 5 - Bologna, Italy @ Estragon
June 6 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
June 7 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival
June 10 - Donington, UK @ Download
June 12 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
June 13 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
June 14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Novarock
June 16 - Cologne, Germany @ Gloria Theater
June 17 - Paris, France @ Download Paris
June 19 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
June 20 - Cognac, France @ Les Abattoirs
June 22 - Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival
June 24 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop
June 26 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Effenaar
June 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
June 29 - Helsinki, Finalnd @ Tuska Metal Festival
July 3 - Berlin, Germany @ SO 36
July 4 - Gydnia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
July 6 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde
July 8 - Belfort, France @ Eurokeenes Festival
July 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
July 12 - Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival
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