Happy Wednesday, and while Wednesday may not be a normal release day for music, since when have Dead Cross been normal? The band, featuring Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain, return with a new self-titled EP and a brand new song and video to help get you through your week.

The four-track EP is a self-titled offering, led by the single and video for "My Perfect Prisoner." The clip itself is just as odd as you might expect with the band's cover artist Eric Livingston producing the effort. It features a number of quick-hitting images flashing across a TV, a religious figure often drenched in red and the dissection of a human face with the words "Shed Your Skin" frequently flashed upon the screen. Watch it above.

“I think part of Dead Cross’ motives are to bridge gaps between useless genres and definitions,” explained Pearson of the band's music. “Part also might be to just burn that shit down. It’s in our collective DNA. Either way, as long as people love it or hate it, we succeed.”

Check out the track listing and artwork for the collection below. The EP is available here. And if vinyl is your thing, a limited edition 10" black and green swirl vinyl version will arrive on June 29 and can be pre-ordered here.

And look for Dead Cross back on tour in May, June, and July, hitting the U.S., South America and Europe over the next few months. See all of their dates listed below and get additional ticketing info here.

Dead Cross, Dead Cross Track Listing + Artwork

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1. Skin of a Redneck

2. My Perfect Prisoner

3. Shillelagh (Panicker Remix)

4. Church of the Motherfuckers (Planet B Remix)

Dead Cross 2018 Tour Dates

May 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

May 4 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

June 2 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

June 3 - Nimes, France @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

June 5 - Bologna, Italy @ Estragon

June 6 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

June 7 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

June 10 - Donington, UK @ Download

June 12 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 13 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

June 14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Novarock

June 16 - Cologne, Germany @ Gloria Theater

June 17 - Paris, France @ Download Paris

June 19 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

June 20 - Cognac, France @ Les Abattoirs

June 22 - Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

June 24 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 26 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Effenaar

June 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

June 29 - Helsinki, Finalnd @ Tuska Metal Festival

July 3 - Berlin, Germany @ SO 36

July 4 - Gydnia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

July 6 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde

July 8 - Belfort, France @ Eurokeenes Festival

July 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

July 12 - Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

See Mike Patton in the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Frontmen of All Time