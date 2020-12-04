40 Best Cover Songs of 2020

Unfortunately we missed out on live music for most of 2020, but one of the positives to come out of that loss was a plethora of awesome cover songs from many of our favorite artists.

While there are some that were fully worked up with complete production value, others relied on socially distanced Zoom collaborations to get the job done. Some acts gave us pretty faithful versions that allowed their own instrumentation to shine while others provided completely reimagined versions of familiar favorites.

Late rockers got their due. Chris Cornell's family released his touching take on Guns N' Roses' "Patience" on his birthday, while both Sevendust and The Pretty Reckless took on Soundgarden songs this year. Korn and Nickelback covered the Charlies Daniels Band classic "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" following the country legend's death and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong took on "That Thing You Do" following Adam Schlesinger's passing.

All in all, there were some interesting covers to keep us occupied this year and we wanted to give you the 40 Best Cover Songs of 2020, so check them out below.

