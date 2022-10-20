Mike Patton Delves Deeper Into Mental Issues That Caused Faith No More Cancellations

Faith No More singer Mike Patton has opened up further on the mental health issues he experienced that caused the rock band to cancel what would have been their first tour in five years.

Those issues included a bout with depression and heavy drinking, Patton explained in a new interview.

As Loudwire previously reported, Patton said in July that he was diagnosed with agoraphobia during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coupled with alcohol, it caused Patton to retreat. This week, the vocalist said he is now sober, though he suggested there are still "issues" within the Faith No More camp.

Patton told The Guardian on Oct. 19, "My initial response to the pandemic was: 'I love this shit!' It allowed me to be an antisocial motherfucker! I had maybe three months of that: 'This is fucking awesome!' Then something changed – and not for the better."

He added, "Because I was isolated so much, going outside was a hard thing to do. That's a horrible thing. And the idea of doing more Faith No More shows — it was stressful. It affected me mentally. I don't know why, but the drinking just … happened."

Now, however, Patton said he's "doing pretty good" after cutting out the drinking. To The Guardian, he expressed excitement to get back to touring. "But I'm also afraid," he said.

Afraid of what? "I'm afraid of myself," Patton confided. "The band is rock solid, and I want to make sure that I bring it. There are a few issues going on."

What issues are those? "I don't know if I wanna tell you," Patton responded.

In addition to Faith No More, Patton, an extremely prolific musician, also plays in Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk, Fantomas, Dead Cross and others. Dead Cross' II came out Oct. 14. Faith No More have no plans to reschedule their cancelled gigs. Mr. Bungle are due to tour South America in December.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drugs or alcohol, help is available through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services. Dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or text 1-800-487-4889.