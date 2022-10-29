Longtime Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63.

The news was confirmed by the band who issued a statement revealing that the musician fell after suffering a trauma to the head after an accidental fall. The band's statement on the matter reads as follows:

Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct 28th. He died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.

Peligro served several stints within the band. He joined the band in 1981, making his debut on the In God We Trust EP. He then remained with the band for their next three albums, Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy.

After the band's split in 1986, Peligro would briefly join Red Hot Chili Peppers, taking over behind the kit after the exit of drummer Jack Irons. Peligro would assist in writing for the band's Mother's Milk album, but was fired in 1988 before the band's recording for the record took place. He also played with such other acts as Nailbomb, Lock-Up and SSI.

Peligro would eventually return to Dead Kennedys upon their 2001 reunion. He took a brief hiatus in 2008, before resuming with the band again one year later.