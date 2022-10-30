Flea + Fans React to the Death of Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro

Yesterday (Oct. 29), Loudwire reported that Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. Since then, fans across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have shared their fondest memories and deepest sympathies regarding the late musician.

Peligro joined the influential punk rock group in 1981 (replacing original drummer Bruce “Ted” Slesinger) and more or less stayed with them until his death. Thus, Peligro he played on nearly all of the band’s studio recordings, including 1981’s In God We Trust, Inc. EP, 1982’s Plastic Surgery Disasters LP, 1985’s Frankenchrist LP and 1986’s Bedtime for Democracy LP.

Of course, he also joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1986 (but was let go in 1988), co-writing a few songs for 1989’s Mother’s Milk. Thus, it's no wonder why RHCP bassist Flea was quick to share some touching condolences, calling Peligro his "dear friend" and "brother":

Clearly, his work affected countless listeners over the last 40-plus years, too, leading many to also pay tribute on social media over the last day. For instance, one Twitter user wrote in response to Dead Kennedy’s official statement: “Will miss you brother. You always had the best smiles and biggest hugs for me… no matter what.”

Likewise, a supportive fan replied to the group’s post on Facebook, “Terrible news. My love is with those who loved him,” while an Instagram user declared: “What a fucking bummer. The DKs wouldn’t have rocked nearly as hard without him. He should have lived a long life.”

You can check out numerous other heartfelt reactions below. Also, feel free to let us know how Peligro’s music impacted you.

Fans React to the Death of Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro