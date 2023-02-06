Punk legends the Dead Kennedys have spoken up after their late drummer, D.H. Peligro, was not included in the "In Memoriam" segment during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, died at his home in Los Angeles last year due to "trauma to his head from an accidental fall," the Dead Kennedys explained at the time.

Amid the 2023 Grammys broadcast on Sunday, the band wrote on Twitter, "Hey @RecordingAcad you forgot someone who influenced more musicians than half the people you listed. Get with the times please. Our very own @xxxdhpeligrOxx"

The tweet included tags for music publications such as Billboard and Rolling Stone. A follow-up tweet tagged Loudwire. Additional rock and metal outlets were also tagged.

Peligro served several stints with the Dead Kennedys. He joined the band in 1981, making his debut on their In God We Trust EP. He remained with the group for their next three albums — Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy.

In 1986, Peligro briefly joined Red Hot Chili Peppers, taking over from drummer Jack Irons. He assisted in writing RHCP's Mother's Milk album but was fired in 1988. Peligro would eventually return to Dead Kennedys upon their 2001 reunion, taking a brief hiatus in 2008.

Those recognized during the 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" segment, in the order they were shown, were Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd, Mickey Gilley, Olivia Newton-John, Dr. Paul Kwami, Christine Farnon, Thom Bell, Joe Tarsia, Jim Stewart, Dave Smith, Peter Cooper, Mo Ostin, Barret Strong, Jeff Beck, Tom Verlaine, Pablo Milanes, Ramsey Lewis, Jerry Allison, Dino Danelli, Pharaoh Sanders, Ian McDonald, Keith Levene, Alec John Such, Fred E. White, Andrew Woolfolk, Marciano Cantero, Takeoff, Anita Pointer, Coolio, Bruce Gowers, DJ Kay Slay, Irene Cara, Fitzroy Simpson, Donald Shaw, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Tyrone Downie, John Knowles, Hurricane G, Hector Ramirez, David Crosby, Ronnie Hawkins, Brooks Arthur, Ian Tyson, Erasmo Carlos, Ned Rorem, Sam Gooden, Andrew Fletcher, Jim Seals, Vangelis, Christine McVie, Lisa Marie Presley, Gal Costa, Bobby Rydell, Jerry Lee Lewis, John Eastman, Charles Rachlin, Terry Hall, Yukihiro Takahashi, Charles Koppelman, John Bueg, Jeff Cook and Lamont Dozier.

Dead Kennedys Tweet - Feb. 5, 2023

