Dead Kennedys co-founder and former vocalist Jello Biafra has been hospitalized after suffering a recent stroke.

The 67-year-old Biafra's stroke was announced in a social media post from his record label, Alternative Tentacles Records, on Monday.

Jello Biafra Stroke Timeline

According to the post, Biafra suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to his high blood pressure late Saturday. The post also contained a quote from Biafra describing the incident.

I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor. I couldn't even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn't working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn't. I realized I had 'fallen and I can't get up.' It was this point I thought, 'Oh shit, I'm having a stroke!

Biafra was transported to a local hospital, where he remained on Monday. The record label says he is currently in stable condition.

"I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta rehabbing to do," Biafra was quoted in the post.

An announcement on the Alternative Tentacles website says all of Biafra's upcoming appearances have been canceled.

What Happened After Jello Biafra Left Dead Kennedys?

The Dead Kennedys were founded in San Francisco in the late 1970s and went on to become a staple in the punk scene throughout the early 1980s. Biafra exited the band in 1986.

Since that time, the Dead Kennedys have toured with a rotating group of musicians. Only East Bay Ray and Klaus Flouride remain as original members.

The two sides have battled in the courtroom over the years. In 1998, Biafra filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates, alleging they were trying to take over his record label.

That led the remaining original members to countersue for nearly $75,000 in unpaid royalties. According to Rolling Stone, it was later discovered that Biafra actually owed the others upwards of $200,000.

A jury ruled in favor of Biafra's bandmates. The ruling was later upheld by a three-judge panel.

