Vocalist Turns Classic Death Metal Track Into a Brutal Ode to Kittens

"Eaten," the 2004 death metal song by the Swedish act Bloodbath, is transformed into a high-octane tribute to kittens and the throes of cat ownership in a vocal cover with new lyrics written and performed by Philipp Stroh, a German musician and influencer.

The original lyrics of "Eaten," as metal fans might recall, paint a grotesque portrait of human sacrifice — par for the course for many death metal tracks. In "Eaten (But It's About Kittens)," Stroh uses the same vocal pattens to describe the joy provided by kittens, even when they don't return the love.

The vocalist explains, "To make it more fun, I decided to write my own lyrics, with similar rhymes and rhythm as the original. I thought of a word that sounds similar to 'eaten.' So 'kittens' came to mind. Stupid enough to work. Who doesn't like kittens? I like the mix of death metal and cute animals."

Bloodbath's studio recording of "Eaten" appears on their second album, Nightmares Made Flesh. The Stockholm-based supergroup — Bloodbath includes Opeth's Martin Axenrot, Katatonia's Anders Nystrom and Paradise Lost's Nick Holmes — recently announced a new album, Survival of the Sickest, out in September.

Below, read Stroh's kitten-centric revision to "Eaten," followed by his vocal cover video of it, then the original Bloodbath cut. Stroh used an instrumental version of the song found here.

"Eaten (But It's About Kittens)" Lyrics

I've had one desire

Since I was young

To have my hand licked

By rough tongue

To see the big black circles

In your cute eyes

Only for you I'll tolerate

That you'll kill some random mice Cheer my up, my counterpart

Arch your back and touch my heart

Scratch my couch and bring me some dirt

Drink my water and milk for dessert Kittens

My one desire

My only wish is to have

Kittens

The longer I live

The more I'm dying to feel the fur

Kittens

I would do anything to pet

Kittens I finally found you

My personal tiger

Sitting on my laptop

You're making my life brighter

Wake me up early

That's what I need

I know when you fall

You will land on your feet Disrespect me

Hit me with your paw

Or just ignore me

I still love you to death

Philipp Stroh, "Eaten (But It's About Kittens)" (Bloodbath Cover)

Bloodbath, "Eaten"