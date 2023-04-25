Dee Snider Calls 2023 Film ‘Worst Movie Ever’

Everyone's a critic, and if Dee Snider had it his way, he'd like to have the time he spent on a 2023 film back. The longtime Twisted Sister frontman, solo artist and actor/writer of the 1998 horror film Strangeland has shared what he feels to be the "new worst movie ever." That movie would be 80 for Brady.

Snider calls out such big screen bombs as Plan 9 From Outer Space and Manos: Hands of Fate, before calling the sports comedy film featuring acting legends Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno the "new worst movie ever."

"It's God awful!," proclaims Snider. "Ladies, return your Oscars and fall on your swords. Now start walking," then adding the hashtag #shameshameshameshameshame.

What Is '80 for Brady'?

Released back on Feb. 3, 2023, 80 for Brady centered on four elderly women who were fans of the New England Patriots who decided to forego their Super Bowl watch party in 2017 and actually travel to the big game. They eventually score tickets through a local radio show after sharing their stories and the film breaks down the adventure the four ladies have of attending the game, partaking in the activities, partying with celebs and more.

The film stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, and yes, as the title suggests, recently retired NFL star Tom Brady appears in the movie as well. Brady's former Patriot teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julien Edelman also have cameo appearances in the movie.

What Did Filmgoers and the Critics Think?

We know what Dee thinks, but what did filmgoers and critics think? According to the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 60 percent score compiling the reviews of 122 film critics. While that's not exactly a resounding endorsement, it's not exactly a full-fledged bomb either.

"Give Paramount credit for the audacity to build a project around 335 years worth of screen stardom, but even its golden gals can only do so much with the playbook given them," said CNN film critic Brian Lowery, while the Chicago Tribune's Michael Phillips added, "Fonda, Moreno, Field and Tomlin give their all for a halfway football flick."

The general moviegoing public seemed to like the film more than the critics, giving it a collected 89 percent score compiled by over 2,500 review contributors.

What Did Fans Think of Dee Snider's Critique?

Much like the film critics, Dee Snider's fans gave his review of the film a "mixed review." "I love ya Dee, but have to disagree with you in that one. I thought it was lovely," wrote one of his Twitter followers. "Awww c’mon…. My mom saw it (she’s around their age) and loved it," added another.

Others chimed in with their support of Dee's review. "My wife and her friends hated it. Not even the beefcake could save it," wrote one Twitter follower, while another commented, "I hate to say it because I like the actresses and production staff involved but OMG it was horrible!"

And yet others had fun pondering how the film even landed on Snider's radar. "You had to see it to know it was going to be awful?" asked one fan. Another posed a possible list of scenarios: "How did it happen that you had to watch it? Did you lose the remote? Are you trapped under something heavy? Should we send help?"

The film has reportedly grossed $39.7 million worldwide since its February release.

80 for Brady Trailer