Dee Snider’s Favorite Twisted Sister Song Isn’t What You Think It Is

An artist's biggest hit isn't always their favorite of their own songs, such is the case with Dee Snider. The vocalist has shared which of Twisted Sister's songs is his favorite, and it's not the one you probably think it is.

A fan asked the rocker which Twisted Sister song is his favorite on social media. Though the band found the most success with their 1984 album Stay Hungry, which features the band's mega hits "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock," Snider's favorite song is actually from one of their earlier studio albums — You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll (1983). In fact, his choice was the title track from that record.

"'You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll.' Between the message, the metallic sound and the anthemic nature of the song it best captures all that Twisted Sister was," Snider wrote on X.

So no, his favorite Twisted Sister song isn't "We're Not Gonna Take It," although the singer has praised the song many times for its impact on pop culture, arguing that it "transcended" the rock 'n' roll genre.

"So yes, of course I was writing an anthem very deliberately. I wanted something people would rally — use as a rallying cry. And I deliberately was very vague about the 'what are you not taking,'" he said during a recent interview with New York's Q104.3.

"And because it's so general, it has become a battle cry for every cause and every side. So, I've got all the way on the left singing it and all the way on the right, they're singing it. And now, it's almost a folk song at this point – where it's just transcended the genre, the band. And that's incredible. I never expected that."

Twisted Sister played their first show since 2016 together in January of this year when they were inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. "You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll" was the first of the three tracks they performed. We may not ever get to hear Twisted Sister play it live together again, but Snider promised that the band will reunite to play "We're Not Gonna Take It" at political rallies in 2024 — and we will take that.