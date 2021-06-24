Dee Snider + Corpsegrinder Team on Pit-Starter ‘Time to Choose’

Dee Snider's got a new solo album en route and he's dropped a full-on pit-starter to accompany the new album announcement, pulling in Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher for the crushing new track "Time to Choose."

You'll want to grab hold of something sturdy cause "Time to Choose" unspools at a feverish pace, practically imploring listeners to get their stomp on for a long overdue moshpit experience.

Snider says,"‘Time To Choose’ deals with a subject I've addressed often over the course of my writing career: good vs. evil (see ‘Burn In Hell’). Given the heaviness of this track, I felt adding George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher's voice to this would drive home the seriousness of the choices we make. I was honored when he agreed to contribute his incredibly powerful voice." You can check out the lyrics to the track in the fast-paced lyric video provided toward the bottom of this post.

"Time to Choose" is the second song to arrive from Snider's upcoming Jamey Jasta-produced solo album Leave a Scar, following on the heels of the recently issued "I Gotta Rock (Again)." The singer has now revealed the details for the forthcoming release, which carries a July 30 street date via Napalm Records.

“By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process," says Snider. "I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

Jasta adds, “Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most 'Dee-hard' SMF’ers will surely love!”

Snider takes listeners on a powerful musical journey over the course of the album's 12 tracks. You can check out the Leave a Scar artwork and track listing below. Pre-orders are being taken here.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Dee Snider (Featuring George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher), "Time to Choose"

Dee Snider, Leave a Scar Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

1) I Gotta Rock (Again)

2) All or Nothing More

3) Down But Never Out

4) Before I Go

5) Open Season

6) Silent Battles

7) Crying for Your Life

8) In for The Kill

9) Time to Choose

10) S.H.E.

11) The Reckoning

12) Stand