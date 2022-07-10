Dee Snider Doesn’t See Himself ‘Recording Anymore,’ But Has Other Projects Planned

Since Twisted Sister retired, Dee Snider has gone on to release two solo albums, but while speaking to fans on Twitter the singer intimated that he may be done recording music. That said, he's not exactly slowing down anytime soon, with other entertainment projects currently on his "to-do" list.

Taking questions from fans, one told the singer that they didn't blame him for not doing stadium tours anymore and marveling that Paul McCartney and Buddy Guy could still be playing in their 80s. Snider replied, "God bless them all! I can only do what's right for me. And for my retirement I'm writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I'm retiring!"

When another Twitter follower asked if he still planned on recording music, Snider followed, "Never say never, but i don't see me recording anymore. Movies, books, tv, radio, etc."

Snider's most recent solo album, Leave a Scar, was released in 2021. Just last month, it was revealed that Snider had secured a book deal to publish his fictional novel "Frats." He's also appeared in multiple films and TV series over the years. He produced, acted in and wrote the 1998 film Strangeland.