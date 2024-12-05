Dee Snider Names Dream ’80s Live Band, But Finds One Flaw

Dee Snider reveals that he once envisioned his dream live band, but explains that there was one flaw in his thinking.

Who Was In Dee Snider's Dream '80s Live Band?

It's a fun exercise, and given the amount of supergroups out there, it's always interesting to consider what could be possible. But in his tweet on the X social media platform, the Twisted Sister frontman reveals that back in the '80s he had a "ultimate performing band" that he had considered.

Who was in that band? "My lineup would be (in our prime) Angus Young, Juan Croucier (Ratt) and Scott Rockenfeld (Queensryche). That’s a helluva show," stated Snider.

But while it might look great on paper, how would it look onstage? Snider confessed the lineup's "big" flaw, "This said, as Angus and Juan are not big guys, I’m afraid I’d (unintentionally) trample them!"

Thoughts on Dee Snider's Dream '80s Live Band

Where would your eyes go as a fan? Dee Snider had one of the most distinctive looks of the '80s, not to mention a natural command and presence as a frontman. But put him alongside the schoolboy uniform-wearing, duck-walking AC/DC guitarist Angus Young and there's plenty to take in.

That's also quite the rhythm section of Ratt's Juan Croucier and Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield bringing the heavy from two different styles of '80s metal and doing it with passion and flair.