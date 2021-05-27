Legendary Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has just announced his new solo album, Leave a Scar, and has debuted the opening track, "I Gotta Rock (Again)."

For this album, Snider once again partnered with Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta on the songwriting, crafting the ideal blend of modern metal and the more classic sounds of the singer's formative years.

Reasserting the declaration of "I Wanna Rock" that echoed across airwaves in 1984, "I Gotta Rock (Again)" is the perfect comeback statement after we've all spent the last year in varying degrees of a lockdown.

"‘I Gotta Rock (Again)’ is the starting gun for this album and the driving motivation behind me returning to the studio to record Leave a Scar. At the end of 2019, I had felt my recording and live performing was over, but I didn't announce it to the world," said Snider.

"I mentally had decided I was done," he continued, "But the state of things in 2020 had other plans for me. Between COVID and the political state around the globe, I found myself yearning (yes, I yearn) to get back in the studio. In the immortal words of Ice Cube, 'I got somethin' to say!'"

Offering more context behind what went into the album, the singer went on, "By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose."

"Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine," Jasta enthused. "Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros., Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most 'Dee-hard' SMF’ers will surely love!"

Leave a Scar, the followup to 2018's For the Love of Metal, will be released on July 30 on Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and complete track listing further down the page. A special "DEE-lux" edition of the album is available as well.

Dee Snider, "I Gotta Rock Again" Lyrics

It's that time again

Did you think that it would end?

Wild and freewheeling

So damn appealing

I can't stop

It's not something that I choose

Just what I gotta do

While my mind is still screaming

I can't stop

Be a lifer til I'm done

Gonna ride it til I'm gone

For as long as I'm breathing! Won't stop

Til I drop

Better strap in

I'm comin' in hot Here I go

It's time to roll again

I gotta rock

I survived

Be advised

Gonna rock until I die Here I go

It's time to roll again

I gotta rock

This is life

I'm gonna rock

Until the day that I die There's no better feeling

Like there's nothing you can't do

It's a heavy metal healing

With your questions answered and your dreams come true Won't stop

Til I drop

Better strap in

I'm comin' in hot Here I go

It's time to roll again

I gotta rock

I survived

Be advised

Gonna rock until I die Here I go

It's time to roll again

I gotta rock

This is life

I'm gonna rock

Until the day that I die I gotta rock! Let's fucking go, it's time to rock again

Time!

When you're a lifer you're rocking til the end

To!

Always screaming my life is on the stage

Rock!

You will never ever feel the same

Until we rock again Here I go

It's time to roll again

I gotta rock

I survived

Be advised

Gonna rock until I die Here I go

It's time to roll again

I gotta rock

This is life

I'm gonna rock

I gotta rock!

I'm gonna rock

I gotta rock!

I'm gonna rock

I gotta rock!

Yes, I wanna rock

Until the day that I die

Dee Snider, "I Gotta Rock (Again)" Music Video

Dee Snider, Leave a Scar Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "I Gotta Rock (Again)"

02. "All or Nothing More"

03. "Down But Never Out"

04. "Before I Go"

05. "Open Season"

06. "Silent Battles"

07. "Crying for Your Life"

08. "In for the Kill"

09. "Time to Choose" (feat. George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher)

10. "S.H.E."

11. "The Reckoning"

12. "Stand"