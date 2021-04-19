Death metal legends Deicide have just announced a U.S. tour set for August later this year alongside Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding and Begat the Nephilim.

The tour package features a diverse group of death metal bands and speaks to the subgenre's wide umbrella of styles within its own punishing standard. The 23-date trek will begin in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 5 and finishes up on Aug. 29 in Spartanburg, South Carolina after hitting all quadrants in the country.

Deicide, Internal Bleeding and Begat the Nephilim will all be promoting their 2018 records — Overtures of Blasphemy, Corrupting Influence and I: The Surreptitious Prophecy/Mother of Blasphemy respectively — while Kataklysm will finally be able to hit the road and play selections off last year's Unconquered album.

Commenting on the upcoming run, Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono said, "[Deicide vocalist/bassist] Glen Benton and I have been talking about both bands touring together for quite some time now. We intended for this tour to happen last summer, but unfortunately got hit by the virus that paralyzed the world prior to announcing it."

"One year later, judging by the vaccine success and progress across the country, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel," he continued, "So today, we are proud to announce one of the first Metal packages to hit the road in the States since the pandemic. Deicide, Kataklysm, and our friends in Internal bleeding will take this first long-awaited step across the country. We plan to be there LIVE and UNCONQUERED. Tickets are on sale today and will go fast. Get yours now!"

See the full run of dates below.

Deicide, Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding + Begat the Nephilim 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 05 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Aug. 06 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Aug. 07 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell (The Masquerade)

Aug. 09 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Aug. 10 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live

Aug. 11 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Aug. 12 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Aug. 13 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Aug. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Aug. 16 — Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Aug. 18 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Aug. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Aug. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater

Aug. 21 — Kansas City, Colo. @ The Riot Room

Aug. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's

Aug. 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Aug. 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse

Aug. 25 — Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Aug. 26 — Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel Nightclub

Aug. 27 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch

Aug. 28 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Aug. 29 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero