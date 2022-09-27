Slayer, Meshuggah, More Metal Featured in ‘Saints Row’ Video Game Reboot

Slayer, Meshuggah, Sylosis and Killer Be Killed are among the metal bands whose songs can be heard in Saints Row, the 2022 action-adventure video game reboot that arrived last month.

They tunes are available on the in-game radio station Nuclear Blast, which is apparently curated by the Germany-based extreme metal label of the same. The bands on the channel are all current or former Nuclear Blast artists. Slayer's "Repentless," Meshuggah's "Bleed," Sylosis' "Worship Decay" and Killer Be Killed's "Deconstructing Self-Destruction" appear on the station, as noted at Video Game Soundtracks Wiki.

Those aren't the only metal bands involved. Accept ("Zombie Apocalypse"), Kataklysm ("Underneath the Scars"), In Flames ("Cloud Connected"), Heathen ("Empire of the Blind"), Benediction ("Stormcrow") and Hatebreed ("Weight of the False Self") can also be heard.

Saints Row, which reboots the popular video game series after 2013's Saints Row IV, is currently available for Microsoft Windows, Sony's PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

A synopsis for the new Saints Row game says, "As the future Boss — with Neenah, Kevin and Eli by your side — you'll form the Saints and take on Los Panteros, the Idols and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately, Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it's just that the business the Saints are in happens to be crime."

It continues, "Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created — the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger-than-life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions. As you shoot, drive and wingsuit your way to the top."

Slayer, "Repentless" (Music Video)

Meshuggah, "Bleed" (Music Video)