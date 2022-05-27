Listen to New Classic Rock Song From Members of Cannibal Corpse + Deicide

Members of Cannibal Corpse and Deicide initially started discussing a rock supergroup called Umbilicus back in the summer of 2020, and they just dropped their very first single, a classic rock-sounding track called "Hello Future."

Umbilicus consists of Cannibal Corpse's Paul Mazurkiewicz on drums, Deicide's Taylor Nordberg on guitar, Anarchus bassist Vernon Blake and Fore vocalist Brian Stephenson. According to their Facebook page, they officially announced their formation back in December of 2021, and confirmed earlier this month that their debut album Path of 1000 Suns will be released via Blood Blast Distribution sometime later this year.

Today, we get our first taste of the record with "Hello Future." Listen to the song and check out its lyrics below.

"Hello Future! Here we are, we did it!" Stephenson said of the track [via Metal Injection]. "It's time for the world to hear what we've been putting our time and efforts into. We could not be more stoked for this first single and the album! Real down and dirty, simple, straight forward, in-your-face rock 'n' roll for the people. It's been a labor of love on all counts and a real trip from conception to birth. Here it is kicking and screaming in all its glory!"

"Me and my brothers Taylor, Paul, and Vern's hearts could not be filled with more joy for you all to experience this with us," the singer continued. "We are Umbilicus and we play rock 'n' roll. Dig it! Much love and peace to you all past, present, and future!"

Umbilicus, 'Hello Future' Lyrics

It brings me up

and gets me down

I'm about to run

Myself aground

Best sit way back

And get some rest

This life is starting to put me to the test I got the sunshine

On my side

And the moon is hanging over me

into the dark it slides

but I'm'a keep up

with my loneliness

I'd rather be by myself

Than live about this mess Times are changing

Or So it seems

Oceans dry

And concrete creeps

Folks divide by color schemes

And false ideas

what does it all mean There ain't a promise

In this land

sweat and backs are broken

And calloused is the hand

I will keep on keeping

On with this

No amount of gold could buy my soul

Or cloud my happiness They’ve made a line

We shall not cross

But me I'm stepping over it

To shake the hand of ghosts

As They line their pockets with honest cash

But none of it is theirs

And none of this can last I've gotta run to clear my brain

Make way for happiness

Let go of pain

Hello future, goodbye past

find yourself some peace and make it last He’s got lots of money

but he ain’t got no time

He's got a family

But he’s got no time

It was a great idea

Or so it seemed

A step closer on this ladder rung

Of his great American dream

Umbilicus - 'Hello Future'