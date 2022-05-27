Listen to New Classic Rock Song From Members of Cannibal Corpse + Deicide
Members of Cannibal Corpse and Deicide initially started discussing a rock supergroup called Umbilicus back in the summer of 2020, and they just dropped their very first single, a classic rock-sounding track called "Hello Future."
Umbilicus consists of Cannibal Corpse's Paul Mazurkiewicz on drums, Deicide's Taylor Nordberg on guitar, Anarchus bassist Vernon Blake and Fore vocalist Brian Stephenson. According to their Facebook page, they officially announced their formation back in December of 2021, and confirmed earlier this month that their debut album Path of 1000 Suns will be released via Blood Blast Distribution sometime later this year.
Today, we get our first taste of the record with "Hello Future." Listen to the song and check out its lyrics below.
"Hello Future! Here we are, we did it!" Stephenson said of the track [via Metal Injection]. "It's time for the world to hear what we've been putting our time and efforts into. We could not be more stoked for this first single and the album! Real down and dirty, simple, straight forward, in-your-face rock 'n' roll for the people. It's been a labor of love on all counts and a real trip from conception to birth. Here it is kicking and screaming in all its glory!"
"Me and my brothers Taylor, Paul, and Vern's hearts could not be filled with more joy for you all to experience this with us," the singer continued. "We are Umbilicus and we play rock 'n' roll. Dig it! Much love and peace to you all past, present, and future!"
Umbilicus, 'Hello Future' Lyrics
It brings me up
and gets me down
I'm about to run
Myself aground
Best sit way back
And get some rest
This life is starting to put me to the test
I got the sunshine
On my side
And the moon is hanging over me
into the dark it slides
but I'm'a keep up
with my loneliness
I'd rather be by myself
Than live about this mess
Times are changing
Or So it seems
Oceans dry
And concrete creeps
Folks divide by color schemes
And false ideas
what does it all mean
There ain't a promise
In this land
sweat and backs are broken
And calloused is the hand
I will keep on keeping
On with this
No amount of gold could buy my soul
Or cloud my happiness
They’ve made a line
We shall not cross
But me I'm stepping over it
To shake the hand of ghosts
As They line their pockets with honest cash
But none of it is theirs
And none of this can last
I've gotta run to clear my brain
Make way for happiness
Let go of pain
Hello future, goodbye past
find yourself some peace and make it last
He’s got lots of money
but he ain’t got no time
He's got a family
But he’s got no time
It was a great idea
Or so it seemed
A step closer on this ladder rung
Of his great American dream