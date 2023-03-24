Demi Lovato Gives ‘Heart Attack’ a Rock Makeover for 10th Anniversary

With Demi Lovato revisiting her rock roots in her music of late, she's decided to give one her bigger hits a rock makeover to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The track is "Heart Attack," which also gets a new lyric video that can be viewed below.

The new rock version of "Heart Attack" features re-recorded vocals and fresh production provided by Warren "Oak" Felder and Mitch Allan, who produced the original song.

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music. This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me," said Lovato of the new rock version of the song.

For those who've followed Lovato on her recent touring, the emergence of a rock version of the song probably isn't a surprise as she started incorporating this update of the song during her 2022 "HOLY FVCK" tour. The updated song doesn't appear on the HOLY FVCK album however.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato 'Holy FVCK' Ads Banned in the U.K. for Being Too Blasphemous

The original version of "Heart Attack," which can also be heard below, was released as the lead single from her fourth studio album, Demi, back in February 2013. That version, with a more electropop vibe, shot up to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified as a four-times platinum single in the U.S.

Check out the new "Rock Version" of "Heart Attack" below and if you like what you hear, it's available via multiple platforms at this location. After touring in support of her latest album last year, Lovato only has a pair of shows currently on her schedule for 2023.

Demi Lovato, "Heart Attack (Rock Version)"

Demi Lovato, "Heart Attack (Original Version)"