Mike Shinoda Co-Wrote Demi Lovato’s ‘Still Alive’ + Stars in Video With Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas
Demi Lovato just released another new rock song called "Still Alive," which was produced and co-written by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, who also stars in the video along with horror enthusiast Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas.
"Still Alive" is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Scream VI movie. The track sees Lovato expand upon the angsty rock sound she adopted on her most recent album Holy Fvck. Shinoda also appears in the music video with Charnas, and the two rockers portray employees in a hotel where Lovato and her entourage check in before heading to the ballroom for a scary movie viewing.
The video also features cutscenes from Scream VI, which stars Jenna Ortega, who played Wednesday Addams in the popular 2022 Netflix series Wednesday. The movie will be out next Friday, March 10.
"Proud to have co-written & produced this track for the one and only Demi Lovato," Shinoda wrote in a tweet teasing the song last month. "More music on the way."
"Honored to have a little cameo in this amazing new Demi Lovato video for one of my all time favorite movie franchises, Scream. This song SLAYS, she is such a bad ass," Charnas wrote in his own post.
Check out the lyrics to the song and the video below.
Demi Lovato, 'Still Alive' Lyrics [via Genius]
Woke up under water
Throat chained at the collar
Couldn’t get any farther
From the daylight
Was I still dreaming
Stuck to a machine or
Choking and screaming with my hands tied
Callin and callin but nobody comes
Fallin and fallin no air in my lungs
Getting so comfortably numb
Don’t know how I opened up my eyes
But I’m
Still alive
I don’t wanna just survive
Give me something to sink all my teeth in
Eat the devil and spit out my demons
Still Alive
Already died a thousand times
Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing
Make me bleed while my heart is still beating
Still alive
Sucked out the poison
Drownеd out the noise
Cause I madе a choice and drew a hard line
Let the fire catch
Until I’m back to ash
If anybody asks I’m turning back time
Chasing the ghosts that would haunt me at night
Facing my past cause I’m up for the fight
Somebody turned on the light
I’m not afraid to open up my eyes
And I’m
Still alive
I don’t wanna just survive
Give me something to sink all my teeth in
Eat the devil and spit out my demons
Still Alive
Already died a thousand times
Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing
Make me bleed while my heart is still beating
Still alive
Already died
Suddenly I’m
Still alive
I don’t wanna just survive
Give me something to sink all my teeth in
Eat the devil and spit out my demons
Still Alive
Already died a thousand times
Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing
Make me bleed while my heart is still beating
Still alive