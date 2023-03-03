Mike Shinoda Co-Wrote Demi Lovato’s ‘Still Alive’ + Stars in Video With Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas

Demi Lovato just released another new rock song called "Still Alive," which was produced and co-written by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, who also stars in the video along with horror enthusiast Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas.

"Still Alive" is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Scream VI movie. The track sees Lovato expand upon the angsty rock sound she adopted on her most recent album Holy Fvck. Shinoda also appears in the music video with Charnas, and the two rockers portray employees in a hotel where Lovato and her entourage check in before heading to the ballroom for a scary movie viewing.

The video also features cutscenes from Scream VI, which stars Jenna Ortega, who played Wednesday Addams in the popular 2022 Netflix series Wednesday. The movie will be out next Friday, March 10.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato - Nita Strauss Helped Me Rebuild My Guitar Skills

"Proud to have co-written & produced this track for the one and only Demi Lovato," Shinoda wrote in a tweet teasing the song last month. "More music on the way."

"Honored to have a little cameo in this amazing new Demi Lovato video for one of my all time favorite movie franchises, Scream. This song SLAYS, she is such a bad ass," Charnas wrote in his own post.

Check out the lyrics to the song and the video below.

Demi Lovato, 'Still Alive' Lyrics [via Genius]

Woke up under water

Throat chained at the collar

Couldn’t get any farther

From the daylight Was I still dreaming

Stuck to a machine or

Choking and screaming with my hands tied Callin and callin but nobody comes

Fallin and fallin no air in my lungs

Getting so comfortably numb

Don’t know how I opened up my eyes

But I’m Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still Alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive Sucked out the poison

Drownеd out the noise

Cause I madе a choice and drew a hard line Let the fire catch

Until I’m back to ash

If anybody asks I’m turning back time Chasing the ghosts that would haunt me at night

Facing my past cause I’m up for the fight

Somebody turned on the light

I’m not afraid to open up my eyes

And I’m Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still Alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive Already died

Suddenly I’m Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still Alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive

Demi Lovato - 'Still Alive'