Destruction Debut Rampaging Title Track From 2022 Album ‘Diabolical’

German thrash gods Destruction have just announced their 15th album, Diabolical, and have debuted a music video for the searing title track, which features an appearance from their iconic mascot, the Mad Butcher.

There's no need to reinvent the thrash wheel in 2021 and Destruction lay down a textbook track with menacing riffs, bursts of melody, furious tempos and Schmier's distinctly high-pitch snarl, which even finds him pulling an "Angel of Death"-like move at the top of track with a piercing falsetto scream.

"I love the title track of the new record, it represents the album, pure old school and in your face thrash metal," exclaimed long-serving vocalist and bassist Schmier. "We wanted a video that shows our trademarks, so the Mad Butcher had to be there! It is only his second appearance in a Destruction video ever but his most remarkable one so far for sure!"

Watch the "Diabolical" music video further down the page and view the album artwork and track listing for the new record below as well. Diabolical drops April 8 on Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Destruction, "Diabolical" Lyrics (via Genius)

I am a sadistic narcissist

Born to lead the blind

I'm born privileged

With a nihilistic mind Dirty deeds

Political intrigues

My business is malicious

All I do is vicious I am Diabolus

You are under my spell

I am the Demon

I am the ruler of Hell Diabolical!

Diabolical! Destroyer of Harmony

I'm born to bring destruction

Ruled by greed and money

Scandals and corruption Dirty deeds

Political intrigues

My business is malicious

All I do is vicious

I am Diabolus

You are under my spell

I am the Demon

I am the ruler of Hell

Diabolical! Diabolical!

Diabolical! Worship me or you will die

I will make your woman cry

I destroy to my own need

I hate all the human breed Dirty deeds

Political intrigues

My business is malicious

All I do is vicious I am Diabolus

You are under my spell

I am the Demon

I am thе ruler of Hell

Diabolical!

Diabolical!

Destruction, "Diabolical" Music Video

Destruction, Diabolical Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Under The Spell"

02. "Diabolical"

03. "No Faith In Humanity"

04."Repent Your Sins"

05. "Hope Dies Last"

06. "The Last Of A Dying Breed"

07. "State Of Apathy"

08. "Tormented Soul"

09. "Servant Of The Beast"

10. "The Lonely Wolf"

11. "Ghost From The Past"

12. "Whorefication"

13. "City Baby Attacked By Rats" (G.B.H. cover)