DevilDriver Reveal 2016 Headlining Tour Dates

DevilDriver are inching closer toward the release of their new album and the band's tour schedule is filling up quickly. The group had previously announced plans to tour with Hatebreed in May and early June and now they've bookended that trek with some headlining shows.

Holy Grail, Incite and Hemlock will be joining DevilDriver for the newly announced dates. The first batch of shows kicks off April 27 in Las Vegas and wraps May 11 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Meanwhile, the second string of dates picks up June 13 in Columbus, Ohio and concludes on June 18 in San Diego. As for the band's shows with Hatebreed, that tour runs May 13-June 11.

DevilDriver will be promoting their new disc Trust No One, which is on schedule for a May 13 street date. The album will be the band's first with new guitarist Neal Tiemann and drummer Austin D'amond. The group recorded the album at Audiohammer Studios with producer Jason Suecof.

To see the band's headlining dates, check out the itinerary below and for all of the group's performances with ticketing info, click here.

DevilDriver 2016 Tour With Holy Grail, Incite and Hemlock

4/27: Las Vegas, Nev. -- Vinyl Las Vegas

4/29: Boise, Idaho -- Knitting Factory [Boise]

4/30: Seattle, Wash. -- Studio 7 Seattle, wa

5/1: Spokane, Wash. -- Knitting Factory [Spokane]

5/3: Grand Junction, Colo. -- Mesa Theater

5/5: Kansas City, Mo. -- The Riot Room

5/6: Milwaukee, Wis. -- The Rave / Eagles Club

5/7: Flint Mich. -- The Machine Shop

5/9: Cincinnati, Ohio -- Bogart's

5/10: Nashville, Tenn. -- Exit/In

5/11: Grand Rapids, Mich. -- The Stache

6/13: Columbus, Ohio -- Park Street Saloon

6/14: St. Louis, Mo. -- Fubar Saint Louis

6/16: Albuquerque, N.M. -- Sunshine Theater

6/17: Window Rock, Ariz. -- Window Rock Sports Center

6/18: San Diego, Calif. -- Brick By Brick

