10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Pop Songs

Although pop and metal may seem like polar opposites, they honestly have a lot in common.

Namely, tons of metal fans and artists enjoy softer styles (and vice versa); thus, even the most unconventionally brutal tastes could go hand in hand with lighter mainstream fare. In the end, a good track is a good track no matter its genre.

Moreover, a drastically different vision for a song can shed new light on why it stands out, so listeners grow a newfound appreciation for something they previously dismissed.

With that in mind, here are 10 of the best metal covers of hit pop songs. Like all great adaptations, they put singular yet faithful spins on the songs they’re reimagining, and we can’t get enough of them.

Loudwire contributor Jordan Blum is a university English professor and author of 'Opeth: Every Song Every Album', 'Dream Theater: Every Album Every Song' and 'Jethro Tull: Every Song Every Album.'