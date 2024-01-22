In a new interview, Coal Chamber and DevilDriver's Dez Fafara said that Pantera is the best heavy metal band in the world, though he admits many would say Metallica belongs in that slot.

What heavy metal band do you think is the best?

Because determining the "best" is, of course, very subjective and depends on one's own personal taste. There are many iconic, influential metal bands with dedicated fanbases; some of the more recognized in addition to Metallica and Pantera include Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Slayer, Judas Priest and more.

But Fafara's steadfast in his opinion it's Pantera. See a video near the bottom of this post.

"I talk to [Pantera vocalist] Philip [Anselmo] all the time," Fafara tells Sense Music Media when asked if he'd be open to playing with Pantera. "He's writing the foreword to my autobiography right now. I love that band. And I love what they're doing for the [late Abbott] brothers, and for people who never got to see it — they get to see it now." (via Blabbermouth)

The DevilDriver and Coal Chamber vocalist continues, "For me, people will say Metallica, but Pantera is the best heavy metal band on earth — end of story. And I know [Anselmo]'s got a sordid past, and he said some things and this and that, and don't get me caught up in any of that. I follow the music, and that's what I follow."

He remembers, "I toured the world with him for fucking three-and-a-half, four years. And multiple times, and I lived at Anselmo's house for years. Whenever I didn't have a home, and I came home … I either went to a hotel in L.A. or to his house. So that being said, I'm glad that they're out, and people should go check it out."

Fafara's Romantic Pantera Tale

Plus, Pantera holds a special place in Fafara's heart for another reason. "I took my wife — our first date was Pantera and Black Sabbath at the [Los Angeles] Forum," Fafara says.

"She disappeared with fucking Sharon Osbourne for like three hours," he adds." And then she [came] back, and Sharon told me, 'She's the one.' And I was like, 'Of course, I know she's the one, but you took her for three hours. So where the fuck did you guys go? … So, yeah, if [Pantera] comes to [play near] you, you should definitely go see that."

The Celebratory Pantera

With Charlie Benante and Zakk Wylde supplanting the late Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, respectively, Pantera played their first concert in over 20 years in late 2022. They've since continued taking the celebratory show to concert venues across the globe.

As for Fafara's bands, Coal Chamber revealed their second reunion in 2022, and DevilDriver released the album Dealing with Demons Volume II last year.

Dez Fafara Talks to Sense Music Media - Jan. 20, 2024