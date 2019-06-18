Slam icons Devourment have returned with Obscene Majesty, their first new album since 2013. The record comes out Aug. 16 on Relapse and you can hear the first single, "Cognitive Sedation Butchery," below.

A cacophony of steam hammer blasts, flattening breakdowns and gurgled vocals, "Cognitive Sedation Butchery" is a testament to Devourment's legacy of brutality and their status as enduring pioneers of the slam/brutal death metal underground.

Since 2013's Conceived in Sewage, Devourment's lineup has been completely revamped with one new member, a returning classic member and two who changed positions within the group.

Ruben Rosas, the vocalist on Devourment's Molesting the Decapitated full length debut, had been playing guitar from 2005 through 2014 and reclaimed his post as vocalist. Original drummer Brad Fincher has been back behind the kit since 2014, while newbie bassist Dave Spencer joined in that same year after bass player Chris Andrews, who held down the low end from 2005 through 2014, switched to guitar.

Pre-order your copy of Obscene Majesty here. See the album art and track listing beneath the video.

Devourment, Obscene Majesty Album Art + Track Listing

Relapse

01. "A Virulent Strain of Retaliation"

02. "Cognitive Sedation Butchery"

03. "Narcissistic Paraphilia"

04. "Arterial Spray Patterns"

05. "Profane Contagion"

06. "Dysmorphic Autophagia"

07. "Sculpted in Tyranny"

08. "Xenoglossia"

09. "Modum Sui Morte"

10. "Truculent Antipathy"