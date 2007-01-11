Dimebag Darrell Guitar Tones Made From Your iOS Device

You can learn a lot from knowing what gear your favorite artists use to get their tone. If you’re a fan of Dimebag Darrell’s tone and want to develop your chops, then IK has you covered. With your iPhone or iPad, you can instantly get his tone and be jamming along with your favorite Pantera songs on headphones in no time.

Available inside AmpliTube CS for iOS, the Dimebag Darrel CFH Collection unlocks the ferocious, blistering and soulful sounds of the metal master on Pantera’s landmark album.

In this clip, Wes Hauch shares tips on getting the most from the Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection for AmpliTube. IK worked meticulously with Dimebag’s longtime guitar tech, Grady Champion, to precisely model all of Dime’s guitar tones from the album Cowboys From Hell, as Wes demonstrates.

To connect with your iOS device, be sure and check out the iRig HD 2 that works seamlessly with AmpliTube and allows you to play along with audio files. If you're thinking about taking Dimebag’s tone to the stage, the iRig Stomp I/O is the most commanding way to perform live with AmpliTube.

Learn more about the Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection for AmpliTube iOS and be sure to also visit Wes Hauch’s official website.

