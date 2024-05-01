Live Nation has brought back their limited time $25 ticket deal for over 5,000 concerts in 2024, and there are a lot of rock and metal shows included in the offer.

The entertainment company is celebrating its 10th year of their "Concert Week," a weeklong special where tickets for some of the biggest concerts across North America are only $25, including fees, as part of Live Nation's all-in pricing.

The special only lasts for one week, so keep reading to find out how to take advantage and see your favorite artists for cheap. This year's Concert Week features $25 tickets for over 900 artists, spanning over 5,000 concerts at arenas, amphitheaters and clubs around the U.S. and Canada.

Live Nation Brings Back Limited Time $25 Ticket Deal for Over 5,000 Concerts

Which Rock and Metal Artists Are Included in the $25 Ticket Deal?

Some of the rock and metal acts included in the special are Korn, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Blink-182, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Staind with Breaking Benjamin, Halestorm with I Prevail and Stone Temple Pilots, among others.

When Is Live Nation's 2024 Concert Week Special?

This year, the offer runs from May 8 at 10AM ET through May 14 at 11:59PM ET. There are also early access windows for T-Mobile customers and Rakuten members that start May 7, and an additional program for Hilton Honors members to use their points to buy the tickets.

Click the links in the previous paragraph to see details for each exclusive offer.

Are All Concert Dates Included in the Concert Week Offer?

Live Nation notes that fans should check the Concert Week website to confirm which dates are included in the offer. Tickets are available while supplies last, so get them while you can. Taxes are added at checkout depending upon the location of the venue.

See more details and how you can sign up for early access to the ticket special by visiting the Concert Week website linked above.