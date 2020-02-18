Dinosaur Pile-Up are about to pile up some miles on tour this spring, booking just over a month of dates that will kick off April 16 in Cape Coral, Florida.

The run will primarily be a headline tour, with the exception of festival dates and two shows where they'll provide support for Starset. Among the festivals played during the run include Epicenter, Shaky Knees, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma. Plus, they're also on board for the Lunatic Luau and Pointfest radio festivals.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning this Wednesday (Feb. 19) at 10AM local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday (Feb. 21) at 10AM local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.dinosaurpileup.com.

The new dates come as Dinosaur Pile-Up dig a little deeper into their Celebrity Mansions album. The band just unleashed a new animated video for "Round the Bend," created by Toon53 Productions.

Frontman Matt Bigland commented on the clip, stating, “’Round the Bend’ is about being at the very edge of your emotional strength. I wrote it when I was at a breaking point of sorts, where I felt like what I'd been trying to make happen with the band for twelve years wasn't in fact going to happen. When I wrote the song and whenever I listened to the demo, I'd imagine this short film playing out in my head – the story was extremely vivid in my mind and really heart-breaking. Seeing yourself immortalized as a cartoon is always a trip, but the end result had us all bouncing off the walls!” Check out the clip below.

Dinosaur Pile-Up, "Round the Bend"

Dinosaur Pile-Up Spring 2020 Tour Dates

April 16 - Cape Coral, Fla. @ Dixie Roadhouse

April 17 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*

April 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairgrounds*

April 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

April 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

April 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

April 24 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center*

April 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center*

April 26 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club

April 28 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby's All Right

April 29 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

May 1 - Norfolk, Va. @ Lunatic Luau*

May 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Epicenter*

May 3 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees*

May 5 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's

May 6 - Hunstville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall

May 8 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*

May 9 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Point Fest*

May 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge

May 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck

May 15 - Lansing, Mich. @ Overdrive

May 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

May 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman ^

May 19 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom ^

May 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

May 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The Marquis Theater

May 22-23 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*

May 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

* - festival performance

^ - supporting Starset