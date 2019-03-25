"Thrash metal on the stereo / 16 hours a day." That's the opening line to "Thrash Metal Cassette," the newest song from Dinosaur Pile-Up and first off their fourth album, Celebrity Mansions.

There's a warring energy on the single, which flips from too-cool and low-key to two-stepping and highly catchy. Dinosaur Pile-Up's slightly sarcastic, snotty attitude has a lot of charm and is textbook classic rock 'n' roll.

Listen to "Thrash Metal Cassette" in the video above and see the artwork and track listing below.

Speaking about the title of the record, frontman Matt Bigland commented, "It’s a reference to when we were on tour, questioning whether we’d wasted our lives doing this, wondering if we’d ever get a break. I’d see what you’d call ‘Influencers’ on Instagram. Pop stars making money from being attractive. People with seemingly nothing to say. And I’d just think, 'Surely there’s more to life than this. Surely people want more than this. Surely they want some substance. I mean, we’re talking about music. It matters.'"

Celebrity Mansions arrives June 7 through Parlaphone Records/Roadrunner Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Dinosaur Pile-Up, Celebrity Mansions Album Art + Track Listing

Parlaphone / Roadrunner

01. "Thrash Metal Cassette"

02. "Back Foot"

03. "Stupid Heavy Metal Broken Hearted Loser Punk"

04. "Celebrity Mansions"

05. "Round the Bend"

06. "Pouring Gasoline"

07. "Black Limousine"

08. "K West"

09. "Professional Freak"

10. "Long Way Down"