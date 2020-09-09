Dinosaur Pile-Up Cover Run-D.M.C. Classic ‘It’s Tricky’

Beware of spinning, levitating cubes! Dinosaur Pile-Up learn that the hard way in their new video for "It's Tricky," a cover of the Run-D.M.C. classic that the band released as an Amazon Original.

The GrainFreeze-directed clip finds the band caught in the midst of an alien invasion, copping a few music video tropes along the way.

Singer Matt Bigland says, “We basically wanted a chance to make our own Beastie Boys/Busta Rhymes-esque video, but for a Run-D.M.C. song. So when Amazon Music kindly agreed to put a video into production we were like OK LET’S GOOOO!!"

He adds, “‘It’s Tricky’ is such a fun song, so we wanted to make sure the video wasn’t taking itself too seriously and that the end result would be a party. We also wanted to include us getting abducted by aliens (because why not), us dressed up AS THE ACTUAL ALIENS ABDUCTING OURSELVES because I’m into that ‘same person playing both roles’ thing, a scene that kind of reminded us of Foo Fighters' 'Monkey Wrench' video (because it’s cool as hell) and as much '90s sci-fi special effects as we were allowed to include because we were brought up on that shit."

The singer says the pitch to the director was accepted, but went a bit beyond what they expected. "When we turned up to shoot on the day, and we found ourselves stood in a legit movie studio with seemingly countless people running around with 40foot green screens and back drops of the Grand Canyon and shit," says Bigland. “I realized that it had all gotten horrendously out of hand, and that our little idea of 'let’s make a fun/stupid Beastie Boys music video about us getting abducted by aliens' had turned into a legit Busta Rhymes music video that was actually gonna look really really sick. I then instinctively ate a chimichanga that was way too hot for me, donned a news anchor suit with the actual universe printed on it, and went on to deliver a performance many critics are describing as ‘kind of ok in a Ted Danson kind of way.' All in all, it was a huge success.”

The new cover comes on the heels of their 2019 album, Celebrity Mansions.

In other Dinosaur Pile-Up news, the band has started figuring out their 2021 touring after 2020 was wiped out due to the pandemic. At present, their touring has been relegated to European shows. Tickets are available here and dates can be viewed below.

Dinosaur Pile-Up, "It's Tricky" (Amazon Original)

Dinosaur Pile-Up 2021 Tour Dates

Feb. 20 – Leeds, U.K. @ The Wardrobe

Feb. 26 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 10 – Middlesbrough, U.K. @ Town Hall

May 12 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 13 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City

May 14 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City

May 15 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Usher Hall

June 9 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

June 10 – Southampton, U.K. @ O2 Guildhall

June 11 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Cardiff University Great Hall

June 12 – London, U.K. @ Alexandra Palace

July 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

Sept. 11 – Torquay, U.K. @ Burn It Down Festival