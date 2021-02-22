15 Rock Releases That Sold For Over $3,500 in 2020 (Nirvana, Pre-Linkin Park, Led Zeppelin + More)

Is there a limit to how much money you would spend on a cherished recording from your favorite band? Discogs, a music database and marketplace for collectors and sellers alike, recently published its list of the 50 most expensive releases sold on their site in 2020, and a number of rock artists such as Nirvana and the pre-Linkin Park band Xero, all made the cut, selling for $3,500 or more.

The list is littered with box sets, rare pressing, 7" singles, demo cassettes and more, proving that a variety of formats all have their own unique worth. And then there's that 48 LP set from Led Zeppelin that somehow doesn't come with its own set of wheels, so enjoy lugging that around, whoever laid out over $6,000 for it.

One Nirvana 7" single, "Love Buzz" / "Big Cheese" even made an appearance three times on the 2020 chart, having sold for $3,573.88, $3,799.99 and $3,998.99.

The only cassette tape to crack the Top 50 is by Xero, the pre-Linkin Park band that featured singer Mark Wakefield. The rare 1997 recording went for a flat $4,500.

Also of note, Discogs' appears to have erroneously listed the same release, a 1982 EP, twice, first at No. 50 and again at No. 12. The No. 50 ranking displays the price seen again later on, and does not match the the ranking in which each price listed is greater than the one that preceded it.

See the 15 most expensive rock releases sold on Discogs last year directly below. Also, we've listed the top-selling release, which went for an eye-popping $41,095.89.

Discogs' 50 Most Expensive Recordings Sold in 2020 — Rock Releases

49. $3,500 — David Bowie, Five Years (1969 - 1973) Box Set (2015)

47. $3,573.88 — Nirvana, "Love Buzz" / "Big Cheese" 7" Single (1988)

38. $3,750 — Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II 4LP set (2008)

37. $3,799 — The Queers, "Love Me" 7" single (1982)

36. $3,799.99 — Nirvana, "Love Buzz" / "Big Cheese" 7" Single (1988)

34. $3,846.15 — Sex Pistols, Never Mind the Bollocks Here's the Sex Pistols pre main press + single-sided 7" single (1977)

31. $3,998.99 — Nirvana, "Love Buzz" / "Big Cheese" 7" Single (1988)

28. $4,000 — The Queers, "Love Me" 7" single (1982)

23. $4,494.38 — Sex Pistols, "Did You Know Wrong" acetate 10" single (1977)

22. $4,500 — Xero (pre-Linkin Park), Xero demo cassette (1997)

19. $4,729.73 — Joy Division, "An Ideal for Living" 7" single (1978)

14. $5,484.15 — David Bowie, The Next Day limited-edition numbered blue double vinyl (2019)

12. $5499.99 — Negative Approach, Negative Approach 7" EP (1982)

7. $6,341.46 — Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin 48 LP box set (2006)

4. $6,500 — Pink Floyd, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn LP (1967)

For Fun - The Most Expensive Recording Sold on Discogs in 2020

1. $41,095.89 Scaramanga Silk, "Choose Your Weapon" 12" single + promo CDr (2008)

