Swedish d-beat bruisers have just announced The Last Nail, their first album since 2008 and posthumously featuring vocalist Tomas Lindberg (At the Gates) and drummer Marcus Andersson.

While the record stars the aforementioned musicians (who died in 2025 and 2026, respectively), it's also dedicated to late bassist Henrik Frykman, who passed in 2011.

All three succumbed to cancer.

The Last Nail arrives Nov. 20 on Relapse and fans can hear the first new song, "Early Graves," further down the page. It's the second record to be released this year with Lindberg's vocal contributions, the other being At the Gates' The Ghost of a Future Dead. The frontman laid down vocals to Disfear's new record in the spring of 2023, prior to his cancer diagnosis later that year.

Regarding the new album and their fallen bandmates, Disfear, as a collective, state:

Struggle, pain, and loss. Since Live the Storm we have now lost 3 members of our band to cancer - Henrik, Tomas, and most recently Marcus. While we lost Henrik shortly after Live the Storm, Tomas and Marcus stayed active with us and were part of our new album, The Last Nail, which we’re announcing today. Written over the past 14 years and recorded during the past 3 years, we’ve been actively preparing The Last Nail over the course of the last year. While our dear friends and bandmates Tomas, passed over a year ago and Marcus, only a few short weeks ago, they both wanted this record to come out as quickly as possible. Before Marcus passed, he saw a final copy of the album, and we wish to share the same joy it brought him, with you. Tomas and Marcus were extremely proud of their performances on this album, as we all are, and we invite you to hear their final performances on The Last Nail. In April of 2024, during our last session together, we had a wonderful time. We didn’t think of the dark stuff. These were times of laughter. Robert Samsonowitz shot the last photos of The Last Nail line-up together at the studio. We will always cherish those times. The Last Nail will be released on November 20th via Relapse Records. Marcus, Tomas, and Henrik, this one is for you.

Disfear, "Early Graves"

Disfear, The Last Nail Album Art + Track Listing

℗ 2026 Relapse Records, Inc. Disfear - The Last Nail

01. "A Circle of Disease"

02. "Early Graves"

03. "Open to the Night Within"

04. "Oblivion Bound"

05. "The Revenant"

06. "Shackled to Our Vice"

07. "Cyanide"

08. "The Last Nail in the Last Coffin on Earth"

Below, see all of the most anticipated albums left to come out this year!