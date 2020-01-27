Disturbed Announce ‘The Sickness’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates
Disturbed's multiplatinum-selling debut album The Sickness turns 20 this year, and to celebrate the landmark the band have announced a 20th anniversary summer tour at amphitheaters around North America.
The Sickness — released March 7, 2000 —launched Disturbed into success with anthemic tracks such as "Down With the Sickness" and "Stupify." Fans can expect to hear plenty of songs from the album as well as the rest of their catalog. Joining Disturbed on the extensive, 31-date run are Staind and Bad Wolves. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10am local time.
The rockers also recently shared their latest music video for the sentimental Evolution song, "Hold on to Memories." The video is based on Dia de Muertos, a Mexican holiday that honors the passing of loved ones. Watch the video below.
Disturbed also will be making several appearances at festivals this year, including Epicenter and Welcome to Rockville. See the dates for The Sickness tour below.
Disturbed 2020 Tour Dates With Staind + Bad Wolves
July 15 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 26 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 01 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 02 - Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 04 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 06 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 08 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 10 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 16 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 20 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 26 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 27 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 01 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 02 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 04 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 05 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 09 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
