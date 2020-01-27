Disturbed Announce ‘The Sickness’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Disturbed's multiplatinum-selling debut album The Sickness turns 20 this year, and to celebrate the landmark the band have announced a 20th anniversary summer tour at amphitheaters around North America.

The Sickness — released March 7, 2000 —launched Disturbed into success with anthemic tracks such as "Down With the Sickness" and "Stupify." Fans can expect to hear plenty of songs from the album as well as the rest of their catalog. Joining Disturbed on the extensive, 31-date run are Staind and Bad Wolves. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10am local time.

The rockers also recently shared their latest music video for the sentimental Evolution song, "Hold on to Memories." The video is based on Dia de Muertos, a Mexican holiday that honors the passing of loved ones. Watch the video below.

Disturbed also will be making several appearances at festivals this year, including Epicenter and Welcome to Rockville. See the dates for The Sickness tour below.

Disturbed 2020 Tour Dates With Staind + Bad Wolves

July 15 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 26 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 01 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 02 - Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 04 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 06 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 08 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 10 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 16 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 20 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 26 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 27 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 01 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 02 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 04 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 05 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 09 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

