You've probably never seen a Disturbed "Down With the Sickness" drum cover quite like this.

Grandmother and drum instructor Dorothea Taylor ended the year by totally crushing the signature Disturbed song behind the kit. But the drum cover isn't solely meant to be entertaining. There's also an important message behind the clip that speaks to the diversity of drummers and other musicians.

Go ahead and watch the video below. It begins with several reenactments of the type of biased treatment Taylor has endured as a drummer. That includes an instrument store clerk presumptuously directing her to the string instruments and a church band member asking if his guitar is too loud.

"I've been drumming my whole life, and every one of these experiences has happened to me throughout my life," Taylor says in the clip shared by Kerrang Monday (Jan. 6). "Drummers come in all ages, sizes, shapes, ethnicities. And regardless of how good you are, how old you are, we're all still part of the drumming family."

She continues, "So remember, don't judge a drummer — or anybody — by their looks. And always, always, always keep sharing your drumming passion to the world."

The video's description drives the point home: "Have you ever found yourself making assumptions about someone before you’ve met them? What about before seeing them play drums? … Dorothea Taylor has heard it all when it comes to judging a book by its cover."

Fans of Taylor's drumming cover can follow the musician on Instagram.

Dorothea Taylor, Disturbed "Down With the Sickness" Drum Cover - Dec. 27, 2019