Disturbed continue to enjoy a prosperous career, but during a hometown stop at Tinley Park, Illinois, the group was presented the key to the city for all of their accomplishments.

The band hails from the Chicago area, with the Tinley Park suburb often serving as the summer Chicago stop for touring acts.

"What an amazing honor receiving the key to the city in our hometown!," shared the band on their socials, noting, "Thank you to the Mayor of Tinley Park, Colleen Sullivan, and to all of the trustees and board members for this sentimental moment."

Sullivan also shared the special moment through her socials, noting, "What an amazing night recognizing Disturbed in front of their hometown crowd of Tinley Park! It was an honor to present them with a Key to the City, on behalf of the Village Board & the Village of Tinley Park!"

Disturbed got their start playing clubs in the Chicago scene. Guitarist Dan Donegan drummer Mike Wengren and original Disturbed bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak had previously been playing in a group called Brawl, but after a split with their lead singer they needed someone new to front the band. Posting an ad in the Illinois Entertainer newspaper, they got a response from David Draiman, who came to the audition with some original material that helped him to win the job. After Draiman joined the group in 1996, they changed their name to Disturbed.

Throughout their run as a major label touring band, the group has been cognizant of their Chicago roots, opening both of their 2015 Immortalized and 2018 Evolution album support with Chicago performances ahead of sharing the record live with the rest of the country.

In a 2018 Chicago Sun-Times article, Dan Donegan reflected on the early days for the group, stating, “I love that little reminder of how it all started for us, playing those types of rooms. Places like the Vic, Metro and House of Blues were bucket-list venues that we wanted to play as a local band, and it’s nice to be able to return and give fans that intimate show and a little taste of the new Disturbed music.”

In the same discussion, Donegan says he still returns to those clubs when not on tour, adding, “I’m still always looking for inspiration, especially from the younger bands. I like seeing the fire they have playing these clubs. It brings me back.”

Chicago Locals Disturbed Make It Big

Disturbed broke on the national music scene with their 2000 album, The Sickness, released by Giant / Reprise. It was a slow and steady rise for the lead single "Stupify" over the spring and summer of 2000, with the track eventually cracking the Top 10 for Alternative Airplay. The song paved the way for bigger success with their follow-up single, "Down With the Sickness," which climbed to No. 5 Mainstream Rock and No. 8 Alternative Airplay en route to being certified as a gold single in the U.S. The debut album also yielded the singles "Voices" and 'The Game," helping the album to a five times platinum certification.

Over the course of their career, the band has issued eight studio albums, including five straight releases after their debut that topped the Billboard 200 album chart. Four of their albums have reached platinum status, and they've gone on to issue such big rock radio singles as "Prayer," "Stricken," "Land of Confusion," "Ten Thousand Fists," "Inside the Fire," "Indestructible," "Another Way to Die," "The Vengeful One," "The Light," "The Sound of Silence," "Are You Ready," "A Reason to Fight," "Hey You" and "Unstoppable." They've also been twice nominated for Grammy Awards.

Where Can You See Disturbed?

Disturbed are winding down their summer tour, with stops this coming week in Clarkston, Michigan (Sept. 1); Noblesville, Indiana (Sept. 2); Mount Pleasant, Michigan (Sept. 4); and Raleigh, North Carolina (Sept. 6). Ticketing details on the remaining dates can be found here.