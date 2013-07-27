Disturbed and Device frontman David Draiman has always been very outspoken with his fanbase when it comes to current events throughout the world, but his latest public outcry is one that hits a little closer to home for the rocker.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is at the heart of the debate after using the Jewish Star of David during his concerts in what many are calling a very offensive way. For years, Waters' set has included a large inflatable pig that hovers over the crowd with symbols of oppression and fascism on display. Most recently, the Star of David has been added to that collection, initiating the controversy over the use of the imagery of the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.

Draiman, a half Israeli Jew with many family members still living in Israel was among the offended, calling the action anti-semitic and demanding an apology. Read his full commentary below:

My brothers and sisters my blood,

Regarding Roger Waters usage of a flying pig with the Star of David on it during his performances;

Yes everyone, I am not writing this piece in CAPS. I want no one to use that as an excuse to distract from the seriousness of this message.

I have personally been a fan of Mr. Waters' work for many years. I think that Pink Floyd are one of the most groundbreaking and visionary acts of all time. Mr. Waters' position on the Palestinian/Israeli crisis is well known, and has been well publicized.

Wether or not you agree with the policies of the Israeli government (and there are times where I myself, a half Israeli jew, with a large number of relatives still living in Israel, including my brother and grandmother; do not agree with some of their policies), nothing excuses the usage of the Star of David (the symbol of the Jewish people as a whole, not Israel or its government) emblazoned on a flying pig/zeppelin during his performances for "The Wall". It is uncalled for, abhorrent, and blatantly Anti-Semitic.

If the pig is in fact a symbol of greed and tyranny as described in the song from "The Wall" called "In the Flesh", then affixing the symbol of the Jewish people to it, is an attempt at reinforcing an age old Anti-Semitic stereotype that is unwarranted and beyond offensive. All he is doing through such symbolism is encouraging hatred and teaching his fans that Jews are greedy tyrannical people, which could not be further from the actual truth. If he wanted to make a political statement against the policies of the Israeli government (which I would not be in agreement with either, but would be political and not religious/racial, and therefore understandable), he should have had an image of the Israeli flag on it, the symbol of the government, and not the lone star of David, the symbol of the Jewish people as a whole.

Hitler himself used the star of David as a badge of identifying Jews with the word "Juden" under it, marking ALL Jews as they were mercilessly driven into the cattle cars that lead to the death camps in his maniacal attempt at genocide.

Once again, this is not an issue of freedom of speech, or expression, as Mr. Waters is well within his rights to say and display anything he chooses, even if it does incite hatred, but it does NOT mean that we as responsible individuals against hatred and Anti-Semitic imagery, have to sit back and just take it. Freedom of speech and expression is a two way street, and sometimes you will reap what you sow.

I therefore urge all of my followers, friends, and colleagues, and certainly the Jewish people within the entertainment community to take issue with this Anti-Semitic symbolism, and to demand that the Star of David be stricken from the flying pig, and that a formal apology/explanation be given from Mr. Waters himself.

Respectfully submitted,

David Draiman

Disturbed

Device