DJ Ashba – ‘I Have No Intention of Doing Anything Further’ With Sixx: A.M.

Sixx: A.M. did release a hits album, literally titled Hits, last October, but the odds of the band adding to their legacy appear dimmer and dimmer. In a recent interview with Antihero Magazine, guitarist DJ Ashba shared his belief that band's body of work has wrapped.

"Sixx: A.M. has always been a labor of love. It's weird with Sixx: A.M., we all three are currently still full-blown members and we are very proud of everything we've created. James [Michael] has mentioned recently that he's kind of retiring, kind of stepping away from music, which is sad to hear, but the guy has done so many great, great things in his career and the songs he has been a part of. He has a lot to be proud of," explained Ashba.

He went on to add, "Now, that being said, the three of us at any given time could call each other and go, 'Hey, let's do one more tour. Let's write a new song. That's just how we are. We don't ever plan anything. So, I would say, never say never, but I have no intention of doing anything further with it. I think we've put a nice bookend to Sixx:A.M. with the greatest hits and if something else were to happen so be it, but I think we're all pretty satisfied with what we've done with that."

Ashba's sentiments seemed to echo those of vocalist James Michael, who suggested last October, :"When we sat down and started doing these recordings [for Hits], it was pretty much, in our minds, 'Okay, this is a good way to kind of wrap up Sixx: A.M.'s body of work.' So we were kind of looking at it as 'This is the end, at least for now.'" Michael had also stated at the time that there was no plan to tour in support of the Hits collection.

Sixx: A.M. first arrived on the scene in 2007 with Nikki Sixx recruiting Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba to help him record a corresponding soundtrack for his memoir The Heroin Diaries. Four years later, the trio reunited to create music for Sixx's This Is Gonna Hurt book. The band then followed with 2014's Modern Vintage album, and 2016's Prayers for the Damned, Vol. 1 and Prayers for the Blessed, Vol. 2.

Ashba has been leaning toward guitar-driven dance music of late, most recently offering a fresh take on the Italian folk classic "Bella Ciao."