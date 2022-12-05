Dolly Parton Confirms Her Rock Album Is Happening, Reveals Legends She’s Covering

Dolly Parton has let it be known that with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, she intends to record her first ever rock album. She even wrote and performed an original song during her Rock Hall induction, and now she's sharing more details about the forthcoming full-length record, including some of the name talent joining her and the reveal of several acts she intends to cover.

Parton had dropped bits and pieces of info along the way, including a guest turn by former Journey vocalist Steve Perry and her desire to reunite Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page on a song, but she was even more forthcoming during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm a rock star now – that's what they say! That was such an honor. You know, I'm making an album too because I have to live up to all that hype," Dolly told Fallon, then adding, Honestly, I was sincere – I didn't mean to start any controversy, but when they said they wanted to put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I always thought that was for people who spent their whole life working to be in rock 'n' roll. You don't see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall of Fame...although they could!"

"I'm good about timing and I always thought I'd want to do a rock 'n' roll record cause my husband is a rock 'n' roll freak," Parton added. "So anyway, I thought now if I'm ever gonna do it, now's the time."

Parton confirmed that the record would come out next fall and that she would be calling the album, Rock Star.

"I'm actually gonna have some cameo people on there and some originals. We're gonna have a lot of great iconic songs like [Prince's] 'Purple Rain' and [Rolling Stones] '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,' [Led Zeppelin's] 'Stairway to Heaven' and [Lynyrd Skynyrd's] 'Free Bird,' but I'm [also] going to have a few guest artists," she added.

So stay tuned for Dolly Parton's first ever rock record in 2023.

Dolly Parton Guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon