A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.

Parton was one of the Rock Hall's Class of 2022 Inductees during the ceremony Saturday night (Nov. 5) in Los Angeles, along with Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Eminem and a few others. The evening had a star-studded list of attendees, and during Parton's performance of "Jolene," she was joined by Halford, Brandi Carlile, Pink, Simon LeBon of Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The singer-songwriter, who's predominantly known as a country artist, sported a full black leather outfit that was decked out in jewels, chains and other embellishments. She and Halford glistened together, perhaps making them the most fashionable duo of the night — Priest were one of the innovators of the biker-inspired heavy metal fashion, after all.

Thus, Halford was able to upload a picture with Parton from the night after all. See it below, as well as a video of the performance.

In addition to dressing like a rock star, Parton debuted a new song live during the ceremony called "Rockin'." The artist initially declined her Rock Hall nomination because she didn't feel fit for the name, but has since assured she's going to make a rock record so she can live up to it.

"I had to do a rock album, because if I’m going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to by God earn it!" she told Pollstar prior to the induction ceremony. "I even wrote a song about the whole situation to sing at the ceremony. A fine, cute little rock ‘n’ roll song that’ll probably go on the rock ‘n’ roll album. It’s called 'Rockin’': 'You know I’ve been rockin’ since the day I was born…' You know, listening to Elvis and Journey and Chuck Berry, all those great people. It’s a fine little song, and it’s real rock-y, so I’ll have something fun to play off of, to ease some of the tension."

See Parton's performance of "Rockin'" below.

Dolly Parton - 'Rockin''

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony 2022 - Dolly Parton 'Jolene'