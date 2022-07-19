Dope Debut First Two New Songs in Six Years, Announce 2023 Album

Dope are back with their first new songs in six years, "Believe" and "No Respect." Along with the songs, they've announced their upcoming seventh studio album, Blood Money Part Zer0, which is slated for a 2023 release.

Blood Money Part Zer0 will be the band's first record since 2016's Blood Money Part 1, and will be available Feb. 23, 2023. To thank their fanbase, the album will be available for free digitally, but for those who want a tangible copy of the release, various physical formats and merchandise bundles can be pre-ordered on the band's website now.

Until then, you can check out "Believe" and "No Respect, " two new tracks from the album below.

“I am so grateful to the fans who have supported me and this band,” vocalist Edsel Dope said in a press release. “I appreciate your patience and the trusting relationship that we have built together. I never half ass anything, and believe that anything worth doing, is worth doing right, so sometimes it takes longer than expected. I’ve come to learn that the time between releases only makes our connection stronger and the bond between this band and our fans is unbreakable. I truly love you all!”

Dope also have uploaded an introductory video on their YouTube channel, which teases clips from the upcoming music videos for both "Believe" and "No Respect" and also provides behind-the-scenes footage of Edsel's endeavors since their last album came out.

"A lot has happened in my life since I released the last Dope album," Edsel said in the video before detailing his family life. "So as you guys know, I'm a junkie for ambition. I always have too much on my plate, and with all the other additions to my life, it's just taken me longer to circle back to you and to this than I anticipated."

Check out the full 10-minute video below.

Dope will tour in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 next year when they hit the road with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead and Twiztid. See all of the dates and grab your tickets with this link.

Dope - 'Believe'

Dope - 'No Respect'

Dope, Blood Money Part Zer0 Announcement Trailer