Dropkick Murphys Announce ‘Streaming Outta Fenway’ Benefit With Bruce Springsteen

Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for a special streaming benefit performance titled "Streaming Outta Fenway" that will take place on May 29.

The two acts will be joined "remotely" for this "double play" event featuring one Dropkick Murphys song and one Springsteen song, with both acts playing without a live audience but with an electric set up. The performance will be simulcast worldwide from Boston's Fenway Park on Friday, May 29 at 6PM ET / 3PM PT via Dropkick Murphys' Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

Both acts have hooked up with Boston-area tech company Pega to help put on the performance, with the event helping to raise money for multiple charities during this time of need. There will be a "text-to-donate" campaign tied to the event, with proceeds being directed to the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and the Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston chapter.

While Dropkick Murphys have performed at Fenway before, this marks the first time that they'll be playing on the infield dirt, which typically never happens during the baseball season. But with the Covid-19 pandemic and baseball currently at a standstill, the exception has been made.

The stream comes as Dropkick Murphys continue to build anticipation for their upcoming album. So far, the band has issued the singles "Smash Shit Up" and "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding."