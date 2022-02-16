Drowning Pool Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates, Reveal New Album Title

Drowning Pool will be back in action in 2022. Having previously delayed touring due to the pandemic, the band will return to the road in March with their "Brothers in Arms" tour featuring Ill Nino and (hed) p.e., and that's just the beginning of big things this year. The group just signed a new record deal with UMe/T-Boy to release their latest album, Strike a Nerve, later this year.

This is the band's sixth studio album overall and third with the group's vocalist Jasen Moreno.

“I’m so grateful for such a big opportunity, and I’m proud of everyone’s hard work that afforded us this chance,” said Moreno. “It’s been such a flood of emotions since we started recording this album and talking to Universal, it almost didn’t seem real when everything was put on pause because of COVID. I’m so eager for people to hear the new record and get out there and perform it live. I’m very excited, and I welcome the pressure of the moment, but what I feel most is gratitude and anticipation for what the future holds.”

Drowning Pool completed their album just prior to the pandemic, giving them the chance to live with the album for over a year-and-a-half before they made plans for its release.

“I don’t want to be one of those guys who spouts off about Strike a Nerve being the greatest record we’ve ever made, but I’m looking forward to letting everyone who hears it have that debate,” says bassist Stevie Benton. “What I will say is that we put every bit of our heart and soul into these songs and hope everyone digs the album as much as we do.”

Of their new deal, drummer Mike Luce stated, “As a band, we’ve been through all the ups and downs you can imagine, and then some. When our manager told us that Universal was interested, we were beyond excited, but honestly thought it was just a pipe dream. Then we met the team, things became real, and we realized that they truly are as passionate about music as we are. After all that we’ve been through, being a part of the Universal family is just an unimaginable moment.”

Guitarist C.J. Pierce adds, “We’re grateful, thankful as hell, and looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with UMe.”

While tour dates are still on the horizon, fans aboard the ShipRocked Cruise got the first taste of new music as the band debuted the title track and "Hate Against Hate." They also promise another new song will be added to the setlist when the return to the road next month.

The aforementioned "Brothers in Arms" tour will now officially kick off March 13 in San Antonio, with dates booked through April 10 in Abilene, Texas. All dates, cities and venues can be seen below.

Drowning Pool / Ill Nino / (hed) p.e. 2022 Tour Dates

March 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

March 15 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

March 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

March 18 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

March 19 - Portland, Maine @ AURA

March 20 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

March 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

March 23 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's

March 24 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

March 25 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

March 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

March 27 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

March 29 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

March 31 - Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theater

April 01 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Spanish Ballroom

April 02 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

April 03 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

April 04 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

April 05 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A GoGo

April 06 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee

April 07 – El Paso, Texas @ The Rock House

April 08 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada

April 09 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 10 - Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Convention Center

Dec. 09-11 - Waregem, Belgium @ Waregemse Metal Days