Drummer Pays Tribute to Neil Peart by Performing 175 Rush Songs

Drumeo, an online drumming- lesson resource, has paid tribute to drumming icon Neil Peart through a massive project. Brandon Toews marked the second anniversary of Peart's death by performing all 175 songs released by Rush during the band's career. You can watch the video below.

The "huge Neil Peart fan" rehearsed for several weeks before creating the video, which features a few seconds of each song in chronological order.

“It’s hard to imagine that the world lost Neil Peart two years ago,” the video's description reads. “We’re grateful that his legacy will live on through his incredible work with Rush. So today…you’re going to hear the best parts of every single Rush song ever.”

Toews “recorded full takes in their entirety (nope…we didn’t just piece this together song by song) and used transcriptions available in DrumeoSONGS to learn the parts." The setup he used for his performance incorporates different elements from the drum kits Peart used over his 40-year career with Rush, including tubular bells, gong drum and electronic pads.

Brandon Toews Performing Every Rush Song

Peart died Jan. 7, 2020, after a private battle with cancer. He was 67.

With the support of his family, Modern Drummer announced the "Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship" in October of last year. The scholarship provides one recipient with 52 weeks of free drum lessons from Dom Famularo, who has conducted masterclass drum clinics around the globe. It also includes a one-year subscription to Modern Drummer All Access and a selection of Rush albums from Universal Music Enterprises. The deadline to apply for the scholarship has passed.