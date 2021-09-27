The days are getting shorter, pumpkin spice is back and before you know it Christmas will be here. Helping to ring the holiday bell and bringing you that reminder today (Sept. 27) are Eagles of Death Metal who have announced their new EP, Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas along with issuing their take on "O Holy Night."

The classic Christmas carol actually appears twice on this six-song set, with a synth-infused version heard in the player below and an a capella rendition featuring Hughes and Josh Homme sharing vocals on the set ender.

“Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all.” singer Jesse "Boots Electric" Hughes said of the new EP.

Other holiday themed songs on the collection include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Put a Little Love in Your Heart," "Little Drummer Boy" and "Little Town of Bethlehem." See the full track listing and artwork below.

Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas will arrive on Nov. 19 on CD and in all digital formats. Pre-orders are available here and fans can look for the EODM take on "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" following on Oct. 29.

In other Eagles of Death Metal news, the band is heading off to Europe to tour in November and December and they've also booked a second leg of European tour dates on March and April of next year. Dates and ticketing details can be found via the band's website.

Eagles of Death Metal, "O Holy Night"

Eagles of Death Metal, Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas EP Artwork + Track Listing

UMe

1. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

2. Put a Little Love in Your Heart

3. O Holy Night

4. Little Drummer Boy

5. Little Town of Bethlehem

6. O Holy Night (A Cappella)