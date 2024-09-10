The year 2004 seems like a million miles away (okay, so it's just 20 years), but whatever happened to the breakout rock and metal bands that we were checking out back in the day?

It was definitely a different time. People were rocking their "Livestrong" bracelets, picking up Apple iPod minis and they couldn't put down the book "The Da Vinci Code." We all wanted to "Vote for Pedro," were appalled by Ashlee Simpson's lip sync mishap and made the Friends finale the most-watched TV show of the decade.

It was also a time of change in music as nu-metal was starting to tail off, emo hadn't quite taken over yet and a wealth of rock styles were competing to take over. It was a year in which The Killers were the best British band not ACTUALLY from England. It was a year in which most of Creed found a new outlet for their music. And it was a year in which we suffered the immense loss of Dimebag Darrell.

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1994?

So join us as we reflect on the year that was 2004 and find out whatever happened to the breakout rock and metal bands of that year.

Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Breakout Bands of 2004? It's been two decades! Which of the breakout bands of 2004 survived and thrived and which faded away? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire