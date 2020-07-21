Eddie Van Halen’s 1970 Chevy Nova + 2016 Porsche Up for Sale

Two of Eddie Van Halen's cars are going up for sale and here's your chance to purchase them. The Van Halen guitar legend is serving up a more classic styled 1970 Chevrolet custom Nova as well as a more modern 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Both vehicles are current up for sale via the Stephen Becker Auto Group.

The 1970 custom Chevrolet Nova has a 650hp LSX 454 engine and a Tremec Magnum T-56 6-speed transmission. The Nova was customized by Bones Fab in California under Eddie's direction. He started with an engine swap, then morphed into suspension upgrades, larger tires and a new paint job. The suspension is all Ridetech.

The front end consists of tubular A-arms, Shockwaves and a Tru-Turn kit. The rear is a custom triangulated 4-link, shock waves and custom sway bar. A Vintage Air package was added, along with a Front Runner kit and gen II heat and A/C. Autometer gauges in a Covan insert finish off the dash for a great look.

The car also comes with a full roll cage, custom door handles, carbon fiber hood and trunk lid and it's finished with a custom paint job. It's priced at $100,000. Get more info on Eddie's custom Chevy Nova here and check out photos in the gallery below.

As for Van Halen's 2016 Porsche 911 GTS RS, it comes with a 4.0 Ltr. Flat 6-cylinder engine and a 7-speed PDK transmission. The vehicle has 15,188 miles on it. Eddie personally custom ordered the vehicle from the Porsche factory and the buyer would be the second owner of the Porsche.

This Porsche 911 GT3 RS was built for the street and track, with the engine producing 490hp and 346 ft. lb. torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 193mph.

The interior includes full bucket seats (based on the carbon seats of the 918 Spyder), carbon-fibre inserts, lightweight door handles and the Club Sport Package as standard (a bolted-on roll cage behind the front seats, preparation for a battery master switch, and a six-point safety harness for the driver and fire extinguisher with mounting bracket).The car was nominated as one of the Britain's best driver's car 2014 by Autocar magazine.

The guitarist told Car and Driver, "It’s just so light. But really, it’s the handling. I don’t know how Porsche did it. We raced in the rain at Buttonwillow, which is my favorite track. We raced in the fucking rain and we never lost it, never spun out. BBI [Autosport] did my suspension. I set it up so you can feel it go and you can actually slide the damn car. It’s the first time ever I’ve been able to four-wheel-drift a Porsche. Every other Porsche I’ve ever had, I’ve spun them all. Well, every 911, anyway.”

It's listed at a $220,000 price and more details can be found at the Becker Auto Group website. See more photos of Eddie's Porsche 911 GT3 RS below.

