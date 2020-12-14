Eddie Van Halen’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Eddie Van Halen's cause of death has been confirmed. A death certificate issued by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health was obtained by TMZ and reveals that a cerebrovascular event (such as a stroke) was the immediate cause of death.

His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, also expressed contempt for TMZ after the news that included information from the death certificate, broke. He called the tabloid outfit "scum" for the apparent violation of privacy.

The legendary Van Halen guitarist died on Oct. 6 earlier this year. In addition to the immediate cause of death listed, other underlying causes included pneumonia, the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome and lung cancer as well as contributing factors of squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) of the head and neck and atrial fibrillation, the latter of which causes an irregular heartbeat, increasing the risk of stroke.

"I can't believe I have to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long arduous battle with cancer this morning," wrote Wolfgang on social media on Oct. 6. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Wolfgang, who recently released "Distance," his very first song as a solo artist in tandem with a touching tribute video compiled of home movies through the years, was defensive on Twitter regarding the publication of sensitive information. In addition to the information revealed on the death certificate (which is a matter of public record) the publication released private details of the family's memorial plans.

He asserted he has "every right in the world to call people scum who release private information about my family," and that it is his responsibility to stick up for his late father as he is no longer here to defend himself after one Twitter user criticized the 29-year-old's handling of social media detractors.

All of the proceeds from "Distance" are being donated to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, a favorite charity of the late Eddie that helps provide instruments to underfunded music programs. To learn more and to make a donation, head here.