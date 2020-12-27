Eddie Vedder Covers Bruce Springsteen for ‘Matter of Time’ EP Bonus

You may remember back in November when Eddie Vedder revealed two new songs - "Matter of Time" and "Say Hi" - as part of Ventures Into Cures global broadcast benefit for EB research. Those songs are the gift that keeps on giving as Vedder surprise released a Matter of Time EP that featured those two songs bolstered with four additions, including a Bruce Springsteen cover, on Christmas Day.

The Pearl Jam frontman filled out the EP with "Acoustic at Home" versions of four songs, highlighted by the Springsteen cover of "Growin' Up" that can be heard in the player below.

Other cuts included on the set include the acoustic renditions of Pearl Jam's "Just Breathe," "Porch" and "Future Days." The Matter of Time EP can be found in full at this location.

"Growin' Up" initially appeared on Springsteen's 1973 release Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.