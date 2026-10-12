The father of a male concertgoer who was recently ejected from a Sex Pistols show by frontman Frank Carter has publicly apologized to the singer for his son's actions. The incident that got the audience member ejected happened when Carter called for an women-only mosh pit for one song and the male fan decided to jump into the action.

What Did the Father of the Ejected Fan Have to Say?

According to Carter, the father of the audience member who was ejected actually reached out to him following the incident.

“Frank – let me apologize. That was my idiotic son who decided to make a stand last night [Oct. 9] in Denver about the womens [sic] mosh pit,” the man said in an Instagram video that's now unavailable (and reported by Consequence). "Wasn't how he was raised, wasn't what he was taught. His sisters learning of his stand are very upset [with] him as am I. Unfortunately this is what has happened in our country and the misinformation and poison that has been spewed into young and old people has infected and affected our country.”

What Initially Happened Between Frank Carter and the Ejected Audience Member?

The incident in question took place during the Sex Pistols' Oct. 9 show at the Ogden Theater in Denver, Colorado. At one point in the set, Carter had encouraged the women in the audience to form a women-only mosh pit for the next song and it was starting to take shape when Carter noticed the male fan who decided to join in.

In video shared by @pretty_tings on Instagram (seen below, reshared by Consequence), Carter calls out the audience member, telling him, "Every time, there’s always a fucking man that tells me, ‘[Women] can do this all the fucking time.’ Like, they can’t. They fucking can’t. Do you know why? Because they walk in the mosh pit and they get a fucking elbow to the head by a fucking idiot!”

He then added, "You’re shaking your head like you’re a fucking woman? Are you fucking stupid? It’s not your lived experience, so just shut the fuck up! … Do you know what, instead of crouching, just fucking leave, bro!”

Not done, the singer went on, "How is it so difficult for you to see space made for women at a Sex Pistols gig? Did you decide? No! They can’t fucking do this whenever. Ask any one of them if they feel safe in every mosh pit! Roll your fucking eyes at me—you fucking did this. You did this!”

The fan was then escorted out of the show by security.

Sex Pistols' Frank Carter Goes Off on Male Fan Who Entered Women-Only Mosh Pit

After the show, Carter posted to his Instagram Stories, "If you are a man who gets offended by a band making room for a female only mosh pit then you are PART OF THE PROBLEM. Stay home, read a book by Bell Hooks, come back when kindness, compassion and empathy have landed with you. Incels, homophobes, misogynists, racists, fascists not welcome."

READ MORE: John Lydon Slams 'Woke' Sex Pistols

He then added, “Also this isn't up for debate. I don’t care for your pedantry. If it isn't your lived experience, don't fucking speak on it. If you are offended by being told something isn’t for you then imagine how it feels to be a woman in the current climate. And finally…When I say a Ladies only mosh pit, I of course mean a trans inclusionary space. The space is for people who don't usually feel safe… To dance and have fun without the worry of physical, sexual or psychological violence being used against them while they are vulnerable. DO NOT LET THEM DIVIDE US."

Sex Pistols With Frank Carter in 2026

After announcing and playing a pair of reunion shows in 2024 with singer Frank Carter, the band extended the invite to Carter to join them for additional touring that continued into 2025 and 2026.

The band is currently in the midst of a North American tour run. There are still dates remaining tonight (Oct. 12) in Seattle, Wednesday (Oct. 14) in San Francisco, Friday (Oct. 16) in San Diego, Saturday (Oct. 17) in Tempe and the finale Sunday (Oct. 18) in Hollywood. From there, a European tour in November and December will take the band through the end of the year.

All tour dates and ticketing information can be found through the Sex Pistols With Frank Carter website.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.