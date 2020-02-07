Eluveitie Announce Fall 2020 North American Tour

Bust out your hurdy gurdys — Swiss folk metal nine-piece Eluveitie are coming back to North America on tour this fall.

The band will be out in continued support of their latest record, 2019's Ategnatos, making 30 stops between Sept. 21 and Oct. 25.

Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Chrigel Glanzmann exclaimed, "It's been way too fucking long and it felt just great to finally come to North America in September and October last year! But that simply was not enough!"

"Our last studio album Ategnatos perhaps was our most intuitional album and it definitely marked one of our most creative stages ever," he continued, "And our last 12 months - the first half of the Ategnatos world tour cycle - also manifested that — we were constantly evolving ourselves, refining our performance, reinventing our shows! And in that sense - and that spirit! We cannot wait to come back to North America and to fucking prove every single word of that! Our music is our lives, the stage is where we belong and YOU ALL are the ones to give us the chance to do what we love! It's time to give back what we can! So don't miss this - we'll all share unforgettable moments!"

View the complete list of dates below and grab your tickets here.

Eluveitie 2020 North American Tour Dates

Nuclear Blast

Sept. 21 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater

Sept. 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Sept. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Sept. 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 26 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Sept. 28 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theater

Sept. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theater

Sept. 30 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial

Oct. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Oct. 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Oct. 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom

Oct. 04 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Oct. 06 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Oct. 07 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

Oct. 08 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

Oct. 09 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

Oct. 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

Oct. 11 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace

Oct. 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune

Oct. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova

Oct. 16 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater

Oct. 18 - Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove

Oct. 19 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red

Oct. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater

Oct. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall

Oct. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Oct. 25 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar