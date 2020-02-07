Eluveitie Announce Fall 2020 North American Tour
Bust out your hurdy gurdys — Swiss folk metal nine-piece Eluveitie are coming back to North America on tour this fall.
The band will be out in continued support of their latest record, 2019's Ategnatos, making 30 stops between Sept. 21 and Oct. 25.
Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Chrigel Glanzmann exclaimed, "It's been way too fucking long and it felt just great to finally come to North America in September and October last year! But that simply was not enough!"
"Our last studio album Ategnatos perhaps was our most intuitional album and it definitely marked one of our most creative stages ever," he continued, "And our last 12 months - the first half of the Ategnatos world tour cycle - also manifested that — we were constantly evolving ourselves, refining our performance, reinventing our shows! And in that sense - and that spirit! We cannot wait to come back to North America and to fucking prove every single word of that! Our music is our lives, the stage is where we belong and YOU ALL are the ones to give us the chance to do what we love! It's time to give back what we can! So don't miss this - we'll all share unforgettable moments!"
View the complete list of dates below and grab your tickets here.
Eluveitie 2020 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 21 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater
Sept. 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Sept. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Sept. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Sept. 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 26 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Sept. 28 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theater
Sept. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theater
Sept. 30 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial
Oct. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
Oct. 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Oct. 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom
Oct. 04 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Oct. 06 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Oct. 07 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
Oct. 08 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
Oct. 09 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
Oct. 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
Oct. 11 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace
Oct. 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune
Oct. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova
Oct. 16 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater
Oct. 18 - Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove
Oct. 19 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red
Oct. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater
Oct. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall
Oct. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Oct. 25 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
